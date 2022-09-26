Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to €425.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a downgrade rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.31.

argenx stock opened at $343.20 on Thursday. argenx has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.66.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

