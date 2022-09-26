Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average is $186.39. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

