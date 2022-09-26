Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading Down 27.2%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 27.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 1,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Dialight Stock Down 27.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Dialight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

See Also

