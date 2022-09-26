DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00198347 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

