Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 8.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

