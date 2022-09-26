Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Decreased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,445. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

