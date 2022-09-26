DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.78

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 50235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

