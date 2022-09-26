Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
