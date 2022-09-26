Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $368.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.36.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.00 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.62 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.96.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

