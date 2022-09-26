DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $250,213.99 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $250,213.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,939.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 577,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,000. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

