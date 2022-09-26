DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £101,236.59 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51).

Adrian Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Adrian Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of DS Smith stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £59,200 ($71,532.14).

On Tuesday, June 28th, Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of DS Smith stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £29,600 ($35,766.07).

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 258.40 ($3.12). 3,231,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,682. DS Smith Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 253.40 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 436.10 ($5.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DS Smith Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on SMDS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

