DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $139.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.93. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.