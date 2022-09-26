DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:DTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
