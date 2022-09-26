DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.