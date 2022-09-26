Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

