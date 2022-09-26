Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUK. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

