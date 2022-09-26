e-Money (NGM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,211.00

e-Money (NGM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. e-Money has a market cap of $22.65 million and $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.
e-Money Coin Profile
e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,794,798 coins and its circulating supply is 68,903,522 coins. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
