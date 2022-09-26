easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 805 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 805 ($9.73) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 166.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 4.26 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 302.34 ($3.65). The stock had a trading volume of 6,366,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,397. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 449.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 294.40 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81).

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,717 shares of company stock worth $1,025,021.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

