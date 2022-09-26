Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

