eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in eGain by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in eGain by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

