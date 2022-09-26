eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
