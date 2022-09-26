Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 5,668 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.05% of QCR worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.



