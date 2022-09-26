Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 118,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

