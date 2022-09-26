Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. Kirby makes up 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

