Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.13. 618,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,194,842. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.