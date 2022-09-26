Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 31,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 62,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 130,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,304. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

