Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 72 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $151.55. 280,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $152.64 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

