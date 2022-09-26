Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 8,000 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $56,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 753,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 233,574 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $12,138,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $59.78. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

