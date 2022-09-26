Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Sells $10,575.25 in Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $10,575.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,964.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Steven Sherman sold 5,572 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $12,258.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Steven Sherman sold 5,662 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $9,908.50.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 8.0 %

EKSO stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

