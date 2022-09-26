Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $363.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $335.00.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $311.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.38. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

