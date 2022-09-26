Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.57. 4,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

