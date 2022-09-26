Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.28. 27,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

