Ellevest Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,110,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 274,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.41 and a twelve month high of $111.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

