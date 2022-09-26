Ellevest Inc. Has $59.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 159,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,161,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,372,000 after buying an additional 90,643 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 102,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 487,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.