Ellevest Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.38. 26,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,082. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $256.20 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

