Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $28.67. 153,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.