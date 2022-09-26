Ellevest Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,802. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

