Ellevest Inc. Purchases 7,171 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. 499,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,043,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

