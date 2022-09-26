Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.34. 58,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.