Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.65

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 8983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $733.16 million, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 609,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 418,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.