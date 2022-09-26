Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.23

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 6984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,594,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,182,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 133,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

