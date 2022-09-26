EOG Resources (EOG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently:

9/21/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $119.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

8/31/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $173.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $182.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $3.94 on Monday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

