Equity Financial (TSE:EQI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSE:EQI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.
Equity Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.28.
About Equity Financial
Equity Financial Holdings Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiary, Equity Financial Trust Company, provides alternative residential mortgage loans to non-prime and near-prime customers in Canada. It offers residential mortgage loans on single family homes through a network of independent mortgage brokers in Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Nike’s Stock Sale Won’t Run For Long
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.