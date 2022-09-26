Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

