Essex Savings Bank Buys 402 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

