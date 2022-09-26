Essex Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $170.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,999. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.