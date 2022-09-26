Essex Savings Bank Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.08. 202,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

