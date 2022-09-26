Essex Savings Bank Invests $250,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. 220,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

