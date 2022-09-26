Essex Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 90,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,616. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.36.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

