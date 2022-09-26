Essex Savings Bank Sells 110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.22. 68,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

