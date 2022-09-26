Essex Savings Bank Sells 138 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,827. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

