Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,120,013 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

